Update: Coronavirus Cases Top 2,000 in Michigan
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Michigan’s Coronavirus cases have passed the 2,000 mark. The latest numbers state health officials released Wednesday afternoon show there are 2,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. Fourty-four people have died from the virus.
There were nine cases in Saginaw County, six in Midland County and three in Bay County. Genesee County has 46 cases, while the city of Detroit has 705. The highest number of cases are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. The state releases a count of Michigan COVID-19 cases each day at 2:00 p.m.
Here’s are the complete breakdown from the state website:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|1
|
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|3
|
| Berrien
|10
|
| Calhoun
|6
|
| Charlevoix
|4
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|6
|
| Detroit City
|705
|12
| Eaton
|3
|
| Emmet
|2
|
| Genesee
|46
|
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Grand Traverse
|3
|
| Hillsdale
|2
|
| Ingham
|18
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|2
|
| Jackson
|12
|
| Kalamazoo
|5
|
| Kalkaska
|2
|
| Kent
|36
|1
| Lapeer
|1
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|1
|
| Livingston
|16
|1
| Luce
|1
|
| Macomb
|281
|7
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|1
|
| Midland
|6
|
| Monroe
|18
|
| Montcalm
|2
|
| Muskegon
|3
|
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|543
|10
| Otsego
|6
|
| Ottawa
|16
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|9
|
| Sanilac
|2
|
| St. Clair
|10
|
| Tuscola
|2
|
| Van Buren
|2
|
| Washtenaw
|72
|3
| Wayne
|417
|9
| Wexford
|1
|
| Out of State
|7
|
| Total
|2,295
|43
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|51%
| Female
|49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|8%
| 30 to 39 years
|12%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|19%
| 60 to 69 years
|21%
| 70 to 79 years
|14%
| 80+ years
|8%