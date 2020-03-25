      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Update: Coronavirus Cases Top 2,000 in Michigan

Ann Williams
Mar 25, 2020 @ 3:22pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Michigan’s Coronavirus cases have passed the 2,000 mark. The latest numbers state health officials released Wednesday afternoon show there are 2,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. Fourty-four people have died from the virus.

There were nine cases in Saginaw County, six in Midland County and three in Bay County. Genesee County has 46 cases, while the city of Detroit has 705. The highest number of cases are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties. The state releases a count of Michigan COVID-19 cases each day at 2:00 p.m.

Here’s are the complete breakdown from the state website:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 1
  Barry 1
  Bay 3
  Berrien 10
  Calhoun 6
  Charlevoix 4
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 6
  Detroit City 705 12
  Eaton 3
  Emmet 2
  Genesee 46
  Gladwin 2
  Grand Traverse 3
  Hillsdale 2
  Ingham 18
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 2
  Jackson 12
  Kalamazoo 5
  Kalkaska 2
  Kent 36 1
  Lapeer 1
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 1
  Livingston 16 1
  Luce 1
  Macomb 281 7
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 1
  Midland 6
  Monroe 18
  Montcalm 2
  Muskegon 3
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 543 10
  Otsego 6
  Ottawa 16
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 9
  Sanilac 2
  St. Clair 10
  Tuscola 2
  Van Buren 2
  Washtenaw 72 3
  Wayne 417 9
  Wexford 1
  Out of State 7
  Total 2,295 43

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 51%
  Female 49%

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 8%
  30 to 39 years 12%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 19%
  60 to 69 years 21%
  70 to 79 years 14%
  80+ years 8%

 

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News