Update: Coronavirus Cases in Michigan
In a daily update on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, state health officials said Monday the number stands at 1,328. Of those, five are in Midland County, including a physician at MidMichigan Medical Center, who is quarantined at his home. Two cases have been confirmed Saginaw County, and one in Bay County, along with one each in Gladwin, Tuscola and Clare counties. Genesee County had 23 cases.
The highest number of cases continue to be in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Fifteen deaths have been reported in Michigan due to COVID-19.
Here’s a breakdown from the State of Michigan website:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|1
|
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|1
|
| Berrien
|5
|
| Calhoun
|3
|
| Charlevoix
|2
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|2
|
| Detroit City
|411
|6
| Eaton
|2
|
| Emmet
|1
|
| Genesee
|23
|
| Gladwin
|1
|
| Grand Traverse
|1
|
| Ingham
|12
|
| Jackson
|1
|
| Kalamazoo
|3
|
| Kent
|28
|1
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Livingston
|9
|
| Macomb
|175
|2
| Midland
|5
|
| Monroe
|7
|
| Montcalm
|1
|
| Muskegon
|1
|
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|329
|4
| Otsego
|3
|
| Ottawa
|11
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|2
|
| St. Clair
|7
|
| Tuscola
|1
|
| Washtenaw
|42
|
| Wayne
|227
|2
| Wexford
|1
|
| Out of State
|4
|
| Total
|1,328
|15
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|50%
| Female
|50%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|9%
| 30 to 39 years
|14%
| 40 to 49 years
|18%
| 50 to 59 years
|19%
| 60 to 69 years
|20%
| 70 to 79 years
|12%
| 80+ years
|7%