Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Update: Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

Ann Williams
Mar 23, 2020 @ 4:44pm
In a daily update on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, state health officials said Monday the number stands at 1,328. Of those, five are in Midland County, including a physician at MidMichigan Medical Center, who is quarantined at his home. Two cases have been confirmed Saginaw County, and one in Bay County, along with one each in Gladwin, Tuscola and Clare counties. Genesee County had 23 cases.

The highest number of cases continue to be in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Fifteen deaths have been reported in Michigan due to COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown from the State of Michigan website:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 1
  Barry 1
  Bay 1
  Berrien 5
  Calhoun 3
  Charlevoix 2
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 2
  Detroit City 411 6
  Eaton 2
  Emmet 1
  Genesee 23
  Gladwin 1
  Grand Traverse 1
  Ingham 12
  Jackson 1
  Kalamazoo 3
  Kent 28 1
  Leelanau 1
  Livingston 9
  Macomb 175 2
  Midland 5
  Monroe 7
  Montcalm 1
  Muskegon 1
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 329 4
  Otsego 3
  Ottawa 11
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 2
  St. Clair 7
  Tuscola 1
  Washtenaw 42
  Wayne 227 2
  Wexford 1
  Out of State 4
  Total 1,328 15

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

 

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 50%
  Female 50%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 9%
  30 to 39 years 14%
  40 to 49 years 18%
  50 to 59 years 19%
  60 to 69 years 20%
  70 to 79 years 12%
  80+ years 7%

 

 

