Upcoming Opportunity to volunteer in St. Charles

By christianamalacara
September 22, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Upcoming Opportunity to volunteer in St. Charles
St.Charles Park image

Saturday September 30th is the next opportunity for volunteers to participate with ReLeaf Michigan. The group will meet at 8:45 am at Waterfowl Park in St. Charles. The plan is to take a few hours to create an impact that can last for decades. ReLeaf projects planting 20 trees at the park will not only give the park more color but also reduce the village’s carbon footprint. Waterfowl Park is located at 110 E Spruce St
St. Charles. To volunteer for this event visit releafmichigan.org/rsvp

ReLeaf MI logo

