Upcoming Event Oriented To Local Youth
Saginaw’s Learn To Earn Academy on 1000 Tuscola will host “Youth Explosion: Your Voice, Your Choice” January 4th from 11 to Three
with registration beginning at 10:30 AM.
Organizer Alissiana Scott who’s a senior at Saginaw Township’s Heritage High School says this free event for those 12 and up will offer financial literacy, mental health and parenting workshops plus tips on handling police encounters. Scott who addressed Saginaw school board trustees Wednesday added there’ll be music, refreshments and opportunities for peer connections.
To register or to learn more go to www.women of colors.org.