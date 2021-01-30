“Unprecedented” in FBI history: What we know about the Capitol riot arrests

▶ Watch Video: DHS bulletin warns of potential domestic terrorism against elected officials, government buildings

America watched as hordes of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — crushing through windows, pressing up stairways, and sending both lawmakers and law enforcement running for their lives. The flood of protestors who streamed into the Capitol that day left federal prosecutors with an equally immense task: finding and charging those responsible.

Earlier this month, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said, “The scope and scale of this investigation in these cases are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history but probably DOJ history.”

So far, federal prosecutors have charged at least 172 people for their alleged roles in the riot and opened over 400 investigations into possible criminals.

As law enforcement continues to round up alleged attackers, here’s what CBS News has learned about the people who were arrested:

How many have been charged?

As of Friday, authorities had charged at least 172 people in federal court, and at least 13 of those were also indicted by grand juries.

How many have served in the military?

At least 15 of those arrested are veterans and two are currently serving in the Army Reserve, according to military service records obtained by CBS News.

Of the 17, seven have served in the U.S. Army, seven served in the Marines, two served in the Navy and one served in the Air Force.

The Army Reserve shared the following statement with CBS News: “The U.S. Army Reserve takes all allegations of Soldier or Army civilian involvement in extremist groups seriously and will address this issue in accordance with Army regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice to ensure due process. Extremist ideologies and activities directly oppose our values and beliefs and those who subscribe to extremism have no place in our ranks.”

Where did they come from?

The rioters come from at least 39 states outside of Washington, D.C. Among those arrested whose home states were known, the most were from Texas and New York, with 18 Texans and 14 New Yorkers charged so far. Other well-represented states include Florida, with 13 arrested, and California, with 11 arrested. New Jersey has nine arrests, and Virginia has eight.

How many have worked in law enforcement?

At least four people worked as law enforcement officers at the time they allegedly took part in the riot, and all have since left their jobs. Houston police officer Tam Dinh Pham and Monmouth County correctional police officer Marissa Suarez both resigned after they were arrested, and two Virginia police officers were fired after prosecutors charged them for their alleged conduct at the Capitol.

How many have extremist affiliations?

Authorities have connected at least 22 alleged rioters to extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Texas Freedom Force and the conspiracy group QAnon.

How many were women?

While those arrested in the January 6 mob were mostly men, at least 20 women have been arrested for their alleged participation.

How old were those arrested?

Among the 46 defendants whose ages are known, the average age was 42. The youngest known alleged rioter is 20-year-old Emanuel Jackson, a Maryland man who prosecutors say hit police officers with a bat. The oldest was 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman, an Alabama man who authorities say brought a car full of weapons and explosives to Washington, D.C.

Common charges

A large portion of the alleged rioters have been charged with minor crimes such as misdemeanor trespassing, but prosecutors plan to add charges for more serious felonies as evidence becomes available. Sherwin said that “almost all” of the cases federal prosecutors have charged involved “significant federal felonies” with potential sentences ranging from five to 20 years.

Federal prosecutors charged at least 83 people with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” a crime that carries a possible sentence of no more than six months in prison, or up to five years if paired with a weapons violation.

At least 15 people were arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer, a crime with penalties ranging from one to 20 years, depending on the circumstances of the assault. Prosecutors said Tuesday that once they have time to review body camera footage, they expect to charge more people with crimes related to assaulting police.

At least seven people were charged with theft of government property, including Aaron Mostofsky, who was photographed with a U.S. Capitol police riot shield and bulletproof vest and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

How many were released?

At least 55 people have been sent home after posting bail or agreeing to supervised release.

How much evidence exists?

Federal law enforcement has issued more than 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, and the FBI has fielded more than 200,000 digital media tips from people hoping to share evidence of the riot.

Recent updates on notable cases

The FBI increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who left pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. January 6.

A Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” offered to testify at former President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

A federal judge Sunday blocked the release of alleged rioter Eric Munchel, dubbed “the zip tie guy” on social media after a photo appeared to show him with plastic handcuffs and tactical gear.

A New York man was charged Monday after people from his town recognized a high school varsity jacket he allegedly wore to the Capitol riot.

What happens next?

Sherwin said Tuesday that the swift rate of arrests will soon begin to plateau as prosecutors move away from charging the easily identifiable “internet stars” who appeared in photos and on social media and begin to build more complicated conspiracy cases related to militia groups’ coordination during the attack.

Paulina Smolinski contributed reporting.