WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes in Shiawassee County

By jonathan.dent
March 30, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Share
Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes in Shiawassee County
(Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials say a single-vehicle rollover crash in Shiawassee County on Tuesday involved an unlicensed 15-year-old driver.

According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving southbound on Shaftsburg Road in a 2009 Hummer. Investigators say the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the 14-year-old passenger of the vehicle received only minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Popular Stories

1

Three People Charged with Torture and Killing of Animals
2

Police Search for Two Suspects in Attempted Robbery in Bay City
3

Bay City Plans to Issue Bonds for Infrastructure Improvements
4

Michigan Couple Waives Extradition Hearing in Kansas Double Murder
5

Bay City Metro to Reroute Busses around Toll Bridges