Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes in Shiawassee County

Law enforcement officials say a single-vehicle rollover crash in Shiawassee County on Tuesday involved an unlicensed 15-year-old driver.

According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving southbound on Shaftsburg Road in a 2009 Hummer. Investigators say the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the 14-year-old passenger of the vehicle received only minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.