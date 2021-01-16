University unveils statue honoring WNBA star A'ja Wilson

The University of South Carolina on Thursday unveiled a statue in honor of alumna and WNBA star A’ja Wilson on Thursday.

In honor of the Wilson’s achievements at the University of South Carolina, her former school erected a statue outside the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, depicting Wilson shooting a basketball. Wilson, 24, commented on the photos, saying “see you soon SC.”

👀👀👀 see you soon SC ❤️ https://t.co/ewbjqcrjep — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) January 14, 2021

The Columbia native who plays for the Las Vegas Aces finished last season with league MVP honors and made a trip to the WNBA Finals. While already successful in the pro game, her college career with the Gamecocks was outstanding. Wilson was a three-time first-team all-American, national player of the year and won an NCAA championship. She is also the school’s all-time leading scorer and considered the greatest athlete in Gamecocks’ history.

After news of the statue broke, Wilson received praise from all corners of the sports world, including from former NBA player Pau Gasol, Indianapolis Colts player Darius Leonard, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell. ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson tweeted her reaction to Wilson getting a memorial.

“WOW I may have teared up after seeing this,” she wrote. “A’ja Wilson you are so deserving, women athletes are so deserving.”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also chimed in.

His tweet elicited a response from Wilson, who thanked James, but joked that her Twitter mentions were “already in flames” before he commented.

CBS affiliate WTLX reported that Chicago-based sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany constructed the statue. Rotblatt-Amray has created multiple statues of star athletes, including the one of Michael Jordan in Chicago.

The statue for Wilson comes as the WNBA announced that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mike Davis bought her team on Thursday, pending approval from the league’s board of governors.