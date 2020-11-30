      Weather Alert

University of Michigan Football Pausing Team Activities

Ric Antonio
Nov 30, 2020 @ 12:30pm
(file photo)

The University of Michigan Football program is pausing all team activities effective immediately based on presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

According to The Michigan Insider, The team was alerted to the shutdown earlier this morning.

All meetings planned for the day will commence virtually in order to continue the preparation for Saturday’s match-up with Maryland if it is not canceled.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said “This isn’t easy. This is hard,” and “We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however, we will not cower from it. We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play.”

Harbaugh comments were part of an open letter earlier this year stating the case for Michigan to play after the Big Ten initially canceled the season.

Popular Posts
Big Barroom Brawl Broken Up By Police
Suspects Sought in Two Saginaw Shootings
Bay County Health Dept. Issues Emergency Order Regarding COVID-19
Fatal Fire Under Investigation
AG Nessel Issues Urgent Alert to Warn Residents of Unemployment Benefits Scam 
Sports News