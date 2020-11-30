University of Michigan Football Pausing Team Activities
(file photo)
The University of Michigan Football program is pausing all team activities effective immediately based on presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.
According to The Michigan Insider, The team was alerted to the shutdown earlier this morning.
All meetings planned for the day will commence virtually in order to continue the preparation for Saturday’s match-up with Maryland if it is not canceled.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh said “This isn’t easy. This is hard,” and “We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however, we will not cower from it. We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play.”
Harbaugh comments were part of an open letter earlier this year stating the case for Michigan to play after the Big Ten initially canceled the season.