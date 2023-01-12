Universal planning new Texas theme park designed for younger visitors

Universal Parks and Resorts plans to open a new theme park in Frisco, Texas, aimed at younger children and families, the company announced Wednesday.

Universal said it recently bought 97 acres of land in Frisco — which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area — in the hopes of building a more “intimate” theme park that will be “sized for a regional audience.” It will also included a themed hotel.

The park will have a “lush green landscape” and feature “immersive themed lands,” Universal said in a news release, adding that it will include “family friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.”

An artist rendering of a new theme park that Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to build in Frisco, Texas. The concept will be set in a lush green landscape and feature immersive themed lands, the company said. January 2023. Universal Parks and Resorts

Universal said the park has a “completely different look, feel, and scale” to its existing theme parks. It did not provide details on an estimated opening date.

As for the location — Universal said it chose Frisco because of the “city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area.”

Currently, Universal — which is part of NBCUniversal, and is owned by Comcast — has two U.S. parks located in Los Angeles and Orlando. It also has theme parks in Japan, Singapore and Beijing.

Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening its latest development, Super Nintendo World, next month.