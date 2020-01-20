Unity Lives at 24th Annual MLK Unity March
Marchers during the Saginaw 2020 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Unity March (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Saginaw Residents of all races and colors came together at the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and Luncheon.
Walking along N. Franklin st., more than a hundred people from various groups from all over the Great Lakes Bay Region joined together to celebrate the life and message of the late Reverend.
The march led to the Dow event center, where Alpha Phi Alpha’s Iota Chi Lambda Chapter Sergeant at Arms Eddie Foxx spoke and invited others to share their messages to the community.
After his speech, marchers joined together for the luncheon, where Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts gave the keynote address, saying the fight for Dr King’s dream is not over.
Awards and scholarships were also handed out at the event.