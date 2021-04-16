United Way of Midland County Offering Free Lunches to Teachers
source: Alpha Media Image Library
United Way of Midland County and the Midland Business Alliance are taking donations to provide free lunches to teachers from local restaurants.
The initiative is a way to show appreciation to teachers during the rest of the school year as the pandemic continues to affect the state. People can make donations by adopting a school, half of a school or even providing just $10 to help cover the cost of a meal. The donations will be used for staff members in Bullock Creek, Coleman and Midland school districts.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can visit unitedwaymidland.org.