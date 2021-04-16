      Weather Alert

United Way of Midland County Offering Free Lunches to Teachers

Michael Percha
Apr 16, 2021 @ 8:12am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

United Way of Midland County and the Midland Business Alliance are taking donations to provide free lunches to teachers from local restaurants.

The initiative is a way to show appreciation to teachers during the rest of the school year as the pandemic continues to affect the state. People can make donations by adopting a school, half of a school or even providing just $10 to help cover the cost of a meal. The donations will be used for staff members in Bullock Creek, Coleman and Midland school districts.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can visit unitedwaymidland.org.

Popular Posts
Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw
Minibike Driver Dies from Saginaw Township Crash
Ojibway Island Closed Again Due to Large Disorderly Crowds, COVID
Car Hits Saginaw Business, Starts Fire; Driver Flees
School Districts Compromise COVID-19 Pauses as Parents Push Back
Sports News