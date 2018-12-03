United Way Midland County Holds Sharing Tree Distribution with Salvation Army

The Sharing Tree is a program the United Way has put on for the past 27 years, though this is the first year the organization has worked with the Salvation Army. The program collects and distributes gifts throughout the county, which can be anything that will help a person or family in need like groceries, clothes or even a night of family fun.

This is the first year the United Way and the Salvation Army have worked together on the project. About 50 United Way of Midland County volunteers and 30 local agencies worked Monday, December 3 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army at 330 Waldo Ave. in Midland, checking in gifts and distributing them to local non-profits, which will be delivered in time for Christmas.

People can fill out tags with specific gifts they wish to donate, which are dropped off at locations around the county. United Way Midland County Community Relations Specialist Caleb Guthrie has a message for people who still have their tags:

“Anybody (who) does have any tags that they have not turned in yet, whether it’s filled or not, to please turn them in as soon as possible to Salvation Army. Because if they are filled, we can still use them, but the sooner we get them, the better. And if they aren’t filled, we just need to keep track of those, because we as United Way then need to make sure those get filled.”

Donations can still be made online here.