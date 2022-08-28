United Financial Credit Union Collects Purses and Personal Care Items for Local Women’s Shelters

source: United Financial Credit Union

United Financial Credit Union held a purse drive during July to benefit Saginaw’s Underground Railroad and the Bay Area Women’s Center. United Financial officials said they want to thank everyone who donated purses, personal care products and monetary donations. Over 150 purses were collected, along with $100 in monetary donations.

Purses donated to Bay Area Women’s Center will be used to fill client needs and were used to support the Power of the Purse auction event that took place on August 9th at the Double Tree in Bay City. Purses donated to Underground Railroad will be filled with comfort items and given to survivors of sexual and domestic assault. In most abusive situations, there’s no time to pack personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and other personal hygiene products.

United Financial also thanked G’s Pizzeria of Saginaw, which served as a drop off location.