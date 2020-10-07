United Financial Building Branch Near Bay Valley
Although excavation and site preparation began recently, groundbreaking ceremonies are being held Thursday at 3:00pm for a new United Financial Credit Union branch. The construction site is at Westside Saginaw and Three Mile Roads near Bay Valley Resort. In January, UFCU held ribbon cutting ceremonies on Midland Road in Auburn where they opened another new branch. United Financial Credit Union was founded in 1964 to serve a small group of tool and die workers in the Bridgeport area. United Financial currently has six locations located in Bridgeport, Saginaw Township, Chesaning, Freeland and Auburn and serves over 26,000 members. The seventh branch will open in 2021 when construction is completed.