Unemployment Drops in Michigan in January
State officials say Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 1/10 of a percentage point to 3.8% in January.
That’s based on data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The number of employed increased by 10,000 while the unemployment level receded by 4,000, a workforce gain of 6,000 over the month.
The U.S. jobless rate inched up 1/10 of a percentage point in January.
The Michigan jobless rate in January was 2/10 of a percentage point above the national rate of 3.6%. Both the U.S. and Michigan jobless rates declined by 4/10 of a percentage point over the year.