      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Unemployment Drops in Michigan in January

John Hall
Mar 15, 2020 @ 12:00pm
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

State officials say Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 1/10 of a percentage point to 3.8% in January.

That’s based on data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The number of employed increased by 10,000 while the unemployment level receded by 4,000, a workforce gain of 6,000 over the month.

The U.S. jobless rate inched up 1/10 of a percentage point in January.

The Michigan jobless rate in January was 2/10 of a percentage point above the national rate of 3.6%. Both the U.S. and Michigan jobless rates declined by 4/10 of a percentage point over the year.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News