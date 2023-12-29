Unemployment Down in November

Unemployment numbers in the Great Lakes Bay Region dipped from October to November, according to a report released by the state department of Technology Management and Budget.

In Saginaw, the unemployment rates was 4.8 percent in October, dropping to 4.1 percent in November, a decrease of about 500 people. Midland saw a decrease from 3.6 percent to three percent with a change of around 200, while Bay City dipped from 4.2 percent to 3.7 percent, representing about 300 people. In all three communities, the rates dropped year over year from last November.

According to the report, regional non farm jobs increased last month across the state though the increase was largely from seasonal work. The overall state unemployment rate dropped from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent from October to November, but rose slightly from last November.