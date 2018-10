Bavarian Inn Lodge President Judy Zehnder Keller was recognized by Saginaw’s Underground Railroad Wednesday for her community leadership and support of the organization’s mission.

Zehnder Keller says she’s heard the stories of abuse survivors and provided jobs for many women at her businesses who spent time at the Underground Railroad shelter.

The Underground Railroad praised Zehnder Keller for her commitment to helping others while backing female leaders working throughout the region.