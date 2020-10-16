Undercover Sting In Shiawassee County Nabs Three Men for Sex Crimes
(Alpha Media file photo)
Three men are awaiting arraignment on criminal sex charges after being arrested in an undercover sting operation in Shiawassee County.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, using dark websites on the internet to speak with around 170 individuals. Police posed as underage children to lure the men to a hotel in the Owosso area where they were arrested.
The three men are an 18-year-old from Westphalia, a 45-year-old from Corunna and a 32-year-old from Elsie. A fourth man was to be arrested but fled the scene.
The men have been released pending arraignment.