Ukraine aid will run out by end of the year, White House says

Without new funding, aid to Ukraine will be depleted by the end of the year, the White House warned Congress Monday.

By the end of the year, “we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to Congress. Going without that funding will “kneecap” Ukraine and increase the likelihood of Russian victories, she warned.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks,” the letter reads. “There is no magical point of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time … We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is now. It is time for Congress to act.”

The White House has for months been urging Congress to pass a bill providing more funding for Ukraine aid, but the latest letter is meant to further pressure the Republican-controlled House. The House was unable to pass funding for Israel and Ukraine simultaneously, which the White House and Democrats would have preferred. And the House is only in session for two more weeks before breaking for the holidays until January.

Young said the resources Congress has provided has helped Ukraine achieve significant military victories, and helped restock U.S. military supplies. But Young stressed the “acute urgency we face as Congress weighs whether we continue to fight for freedom across the globe or we ignore the lessons we have learned from history to let Putin and autocracy prevail.” Helping Ukraine defend itself “prevents larger conflict in the region that could involve NATO and put U.S. forces in harm’s way,” she added.

Since Russia began its war on Ukraine, Congress has provided $111 billion in supplemental funding, and the Pentagon has used 67% of the $62.3 billion it received, according to the OMB.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week that he’s “confident and optimistic” Congress can pass aid for Ukraine and Israel, even as the Republican base has become increasingly skeptical of providing more funding for Ukraine. He has also said that funding for Ukraine should be considered in a measure separate from aid for Israel. But Johnson has also insisted that Congress must pass funding for U.S. border security.

“The Biden administration has failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers,” Johnson said a statement. “Meanwhile, the administration is continually ignoring the catastrophe at our own border. House Republicans have resolved that any national security supplemental package must begin with our own border. We believe both issues can be agreed upon if Senate Democrats and the White House will negotiate reasonably.”