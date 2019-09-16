UAW Members Go On Strike

United Auto Workers members picket outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Roughly 49,000 workers at General Motors plants in the U.S. went on strike just before midnight Sunday, but talks between the UAW and the automaker will resume. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Tens of thousands of United Auto Worker Union members across nine states went on strike against General Motors Sunday, September 15.
The strike began just before midnight as 46,000 hourly workers left 31 facilities across the U.S. It’s the largest strike against any company since 2007.
Union members are asking for better pay, benefits and to keep the Detroit and Lordstown assembly plants open. GM announced their closure in November 2018.
The automaker has laid an offer on the table: more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, more than 5,400 jobs, higher pay and improved benefits. It also said it would look to “solutions” for the two assembly plants but didn’t provide details what those might entail.
However, the UAW says while progress has been made, there are still differences in what’s being asked and what’s being offered.
Further talks between the two parties continue Monday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m.