U.S. to buy 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

▶ Watch Video: New CDC guidelines for vaccinated people shed light on potential post-pandemic life

Washington — The Biden administration is purchasing an additional 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, two senior administration officials told CBS News.

President Biden is expected to announce the federal government’s purchase during an event at the White House later Wednesday with the heads of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, during which the president is set to reveal he is instructing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to secure the additional vaccine doses.

The two pharmaceutical companies announced earlier this month they would be partnering to boost production of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine. Merck is expected to dedicate two factories to producing the shot.

How to watch President Biden’s event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck

What: President Biden meets with the heads of Johnson & Johnson and Merck

President Biden meets with the heads of Johnson & Johnson and Merck When: Wednesday, March 10

Wednesday, March 10 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Biden has set a goal of ensuring the country administers at least 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, and his administration has continued to increase the federal government’s supply of doses to accelerate that goal. Last month, HHS announced it purchased 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which each require a two-shot regimen.

The administration’s order brought the total doses bought by the federal government from the two companies to 600 million, enough to fully vaccinate 300 million people, most of the U.S. population.

The recent federal authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use is expected to further speed up vaccinations in the U.S., and Mr. Biden announced this month the nation will have enough vaccines to cover all adults by the end of May.

More than 93.7 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday and 123.2 million shots have been delivered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 32 million Americans are fully vaccinated.