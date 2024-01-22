U.S. sees over 90 weather-related deaths as dangerous cold continues

▶ Watch Video: Frigid cold continues its hold on several parts of the U.S.

There have been 95 confirmed weather-related fatalities linked to the past week’s winter weather, according to a CBS News tally, even as dangerous cold continues to impact the nation.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 25 weather-related fatalities, and at least 16 have died in Oregon, including three adults who died when a tree fell on their car. A baby in the vehicle survived, CBS News previously reported.

More deaths were reported in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Washington, Kentucky, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey and more.

Some deaths remain under investigation to confirm that they are weather-related. This includes a person killed in a five-way car crash in Kentucky, and four deaths in Illinois, including two caused by a car accident. Some states warned drivers to take extra caution on the roads during the deep freeze. Mississippi officials told its residents to “be aware of black ice on the roads, and drive only if necessary.” The state reported three additional weather-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total in Mississippi to 11 since Jan. 14.

Dangerous weather continued across the U.S. this weekend. Tens of millions of people were facing bitterly cold, below-average temperatures Saturday, and the eastern half of the country will likely experience some of the coldest weather yet this season with dangerous wind chills and hard freeze warnings extending into Northern Florida.

Driving will be dangerous in large swathes of the country Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain is forecast to impact parts of the Southern Plains, mid-Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley.

To stay safe in cold weather, experts recommend layering up if you have to go outside, using caution while operating devices like space heaters and keeping an eye out for symptoms serious conditions like hypothermia.

On the West Coast, Oregon remains under a state of emergency after deadly ice storms pummeled the region, leaving more than 45,000 customers without power. Other power outages have been reported in Pennsylvania, California, New Mexico and Indiana.

The snowy, icy conditions are expected to hold into early next week, forecasters say.

“Arctic air will combine with moisture from the Gulf to create an icy mess from Oklahoma to Illinois. Travel will be treacherous on Monday,” Molly McCollum, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, said Saturday.

By mid-week, a warming trend is expected to create a thaw. According to The Weather Channel forecast, warm air and rain could combine to bring the risk of flooding to the Midwest and Northeast.