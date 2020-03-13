U.S.S. Edson Gets Sea Wall Grant
(WSGW file photo)
State Representative Brian Elder says he’s successfully secured money in the supplemental budget passed by Michigan lawmakers this week which would provide $200,000 to aid in construction of a seawall.
The Bay City Democrat says it’s for the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum, the U.S.S Edson. Elder explained the money will combat flooding due to record high water levels on the Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River. High water levels last year led to operational complications for the museum, which included reduced hours, some event cancellations and drastic reductions in parking availability.
Great Lakes water levels this year have already exceeded records set in 1986 and are expected to continue rising.