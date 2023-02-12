U.S. military shoots down unidentified object over Great Lakes region

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified object, this time over the Great Lakes region, two members of Congress said Sunday.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today,” tweeted Rep. Jack Bergman, who represents Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and other northern parts of the state. “The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said the “object has been downed by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.”

“We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose,” Slotkin tweeted. “As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter that she was “in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace,” adding that it was “swiftly safely and securely taken down.”

Sunday’s shootdown followed a dramatic weekend where U.S. fighter jets downed both a “high-altitude object” flying over Alaska on Friday, and another unidentified object over Canada’s Yukon territory on Saturday.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.