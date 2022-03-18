U.S. military plane crashes with four on board in Norway, Norwegian government says

The Norwegian military said Friday that a U.S. military aircraft with four people on board crashed in the northern part of the country. The V-22 Osprey aircraft went down in bad weather in an area with rough terrain and narrow valleys, according to the Norwegian military.

The fate of the people on board is not known.

The Osprey was taking part in a NATO military exercise when it was reported missing.

The V-22 Ospreys have been involved in a number of deadly crashes in recent years. In 2017, three U.S. Marines were killed when a MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia.

In April of 2000, a V-22 Marine tilt-rotor Osprey crashed during a night landing in Arizona. The horrific fireball was recorded by a camera on a second V-22. Nineteen people on board were killed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.