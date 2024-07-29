U.S. men win their first Olympic gymnastics team medal in 16 years

▶ Watch Video: 5 gymnastics moves named after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles

Team USA’s men gymnasts captured their first Olympic medal in the team event in 16 years, capturing a bronze with consistent performances from all five members. Japan won gold and China won silver.

Led by star Frederick Richard, the team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik are the first American men to win a team gymnastics event at the Games since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Japan captured its eighth team gold medal — winning by just 0.532 points — after China’s Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar, the Associated Press reported.

Team USA Gymnastics posted a celebratory message on social media after the men’s team won the bronze.

“For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men are taking home hardware in the Olympic Team Competition!” USA Gymnastics wrote. “Congratulations to Asher, Paul, Brody, Stephen & Frederick – you are Olympic Medalists!”

Richard and Paul will next compete in the all-around final while Stephen Nedoroscik — who has been dubbed “Clark Kent” for the thick glasses he wears — will vie for a medal in the pommel horse final.

Great Britain came in fourth place and Ukraine took fifth place. Russia, which won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is not competing in Paris because of its role in the war against Ukraine.

