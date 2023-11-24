U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Wanted in Genesee County

A man wanted for violent offenses in Genesee County is awaiting extradition to Michigan in an Ohio jail.

34-year-old Kevin Lamar Spence was arrested Monday in Arlington Heights, Ohio by U.S. Marshals after evading capture since October. Authorities say Spence is wanted on 16 counts in an assault with intent to murder case stemming from 2020 in Genesee County, and while he was out on bond for that incident, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend that December. Areested last summer for that assault, he was place on tether, but it was removed after he complained about a problem with the device. He failed to appear for a court hearing this October, and police say on the same day of the hearing, there was a shooting in the 2000 block of Dort Highway in Flint, in which he is a person of interest.

Spence is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.