U.S. forces coordinate with Somalia to conduct airstrike against al-Shabab

U.S. forces coordinating with Somalia’s government carried out an airstrike Saturday against al-Shabab terrorists who had been attacking Somali National Army forces around Buulobarde, Somalia, about 135 miles from Mogadishu, according to a news release from U.S. Africa Command.

Two al-Shabab terrorists were killed in the airstrike, according to U.S. Africa Command’s initial assessment, and there were no civilian casualties, but the command said it’s continuing to assess the results and plans to provide updates. It will not release more specific information about units and assets used for security reasons.

In early October, the U.S. also conducted an airstrike, again coordinating with the Somali government, against al-Shabab militants near Jilib, about 230 miles from Somalia’s capital, killing one al-Shabab leader.

A U.S. troop presence of under 500 troops has been in place in Somalia since May, when President Biden approved the Pentagon’s request to bring troops back to the war-torn country, reversing a decision by President Donald Trump in January 2021 to withdraw the larger contingent of 750 that had been there. After taking office, Trump at first expanded airstrikes in the region but in December 2020, he ordered a drawdown of troops.

The Biden administration’s decision came amid the persistent and increasing threat posed by al-Shabab. In 2014, President Barack Obama deployed military advisers to Somalia in 2014, the first time there had been boots on the ground there since October 1993, when militants controlled by Somali warlord Farah Aideed shot down two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters, resulting in the deaths of 18 U.S. troops and scores of Somalis. President Bill Clinton pulled U.S. combat troops from Somalia days later.

Eleanor Watson and David Martin contributed to this report.