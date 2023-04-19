WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee Has Surgery on Cancerous Tumor

By News Desk
April 19, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(WSGW file photo)

Congressman Dan Kildee is recovering from a surgery on Monday afternoon that removed a small cancerous tumor from his tonsil.

Kildee’s staff announced that he underwent surgery after a diagnosis of squamos cell carcinoma last month. Kildee is expected to remain at George Washington University Hospital for several days before being sent home to continue recovery. During this time, staffers say Kildee will be missing votes in the House of Representatives, and will be sending written statements for the record.

