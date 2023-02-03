U.S. Coast Guard’s Saginaw Bay Safety Zone Begins Saturday Morning

Coast Guard Saginaw Bay Zone (US Coast Guard Sector Detroit)

The Coast Guard has announced that the annual Saginaw Bay Safety Zone will go into effect at 8:00 Saturday morning.

While the safety zone is up, anyone looking to take a vessel through Saginaw Bay will need to contact Coast Guard Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission at least 72 hours in advance.

The annual restriction was put into place to protect ice fisherman and others who are out on the frozen lake, as boating traffic through the area could disrupt the ice’s integrity.

The outer border of the zone is an invisible line between the Tawas area and the tip of the Thumb. The Coast Guard’s rules say that the restrictions will remain in place until icy conditions dissipate in Spring.