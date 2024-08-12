U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Two Boaters in Saginaw Bay

Two boaters are okay after their vessel sank near the mouth of the Saginaw River Saturday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to an area near Channel Island around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a capsized vessel. They arrived to find two people in the water, but their 16 1/2 foot boat had already sank.

Both people were wearing life jackets and were able to be pulled aboard and returned to shore with no medical concerns.