U.S.Coast Guard Annual Open House

The U.S. Coast Guard station and Aids To Navigation Team Saginaw River will host the annual boater safety and education event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Open House is the kick off of National Safety Boating Week and the beginning of the boating season. The two organizations are teaming up with local law enforcement, the U.S.Coast Guard Auxiliary and DNR to educate the public on the importance of boating safety. The open house will take place at Coast Guard Station Saginaw River, 2405 Weadock Highway in Essexville.

The free event includes vessel tours, equipment demonstrations and children’s activities. Vessels including the newest ice rescue transportation boat will be available to tour. Coastie, a boat safety talking robot who normally travels from school to school will be at the station to help explain the safety precautions to take when on and near water. Individuals representing the U.S.Coast Guard will be hosting educational booths to update boat owners and operators on the changes to Michigan and Federal laws, for example the change on engine cutoff switches requirements.

Robert Wolff, District 9 Central Region, Flotilla Comandor, stressed the importance of safety going hand-in- hand with enjoyment. “74% of deaths on the water are from drowning, we want to stress to wear a life vest.”

Coast Guard Station Saginaw River’s missions include Search and Rescue, Maritime Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, Ice Rescue, Recreational Boating Safety. The U. S. Coast Guard’s presence in the Saginaw River area dates back to 1842 when a light house was constructed on a portion of land ceded to the U.S. Government by the Chippewa Indians.

For more information visit https://www.atlanticarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-9/Ninth-District-Units/Sector-Detroit/Units/Saginaw-River/ or www.facebook.com/uscsaginswriver