U.S. Capitol Police help deliver baby near Senate office building

The crying Wednesday afternoon outside the U.S. Capitol wasn’t coming from a politician, or even a protester. This time, it was a new baby, delivered by U.S. Capitol Police when a local woman went into labor right next to the Hart Senate Office Building.

USCP officers and paramedics with the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department helped the mother deliver her baby girl in the front passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue, , according to tweets by the Capitol Police.

Constitution Avenue is a major street in the nation’s capital, where several federal departments and museums are located, in addition to the U.S. Capitol and congressional offices.

WHOA BABY! This afternoon our officers helped a local mother give birth to her beautiful, baby girl. Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened around noon. pic.twitter.com/DPIfxaSsrD — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 7, 2022

The Capitol Police Command Center broke into cheers around noon, when the delivery took place, according to a USCP tweet.

“Mom and baby are healthy and we could not be happier for them,” USPC tweeted. “Congratulations from the United States Capitol Police!”

The mother has not yet been identified, and USCP did not mention whether the baby has a name yet.