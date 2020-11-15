Two Young Saginaw Women Shot At Party; One Dead
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Saginaw Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 4:17 Sunday morning that two women were shot while attending a house party. Officers arriving at 619 South 23rd Street found two women inside with bullet wounds. One was shot in the ankle, but the other was suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers attempted to administer life-saving measures and the victim was transported by MMR to Ascension St. Mary’s where she died from her injuries. Police identified the victim as Cierra Faith Long, 20 years old from Saginaw. The other woman was treated and released from Covenant Medical Center. The name of the 25 year old Saginaw woman was not released.
Investigators from the Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robert Frazier at (989)280-1550 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1(800)422-5245.
In their news release Saginaw Police said “We would like to take an opportunity to implore our residents to avoid participating in unsanctioned house parties such as this one that has ended in tragedy.”