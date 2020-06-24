Two Wounded in Tuesday Shooting in Saginaw
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two teenagers were the victims of a shooting in Saginaw Tuesday, June 23.
Police say the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Kendrick. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the incident just after midnight. Police say a 16- and a 17-year-old arrived at a local emergency room with gunshot wounds.
One teen was shot in both legs and also above the belt area, while the other victim was shot once in one leg.
There is no suspect information available as the investigation continues.