Two Wounded in Saginaw Township Stabbing Incident
Police in Saginaw Township are trying to determine the events of Friday, September 25 that led to the stabbing of two people.
Police say between 20-30 people were gathered in the parking lot of Deisler Funeral Home at 2233 Hemmeter Rd. when a fight broke out around 8:30 p.m. Two men were wounded, one with a facial injury, the other with a stab wound to the chest and a cut on the arm. They were taken to local hospitals in private vehicles.
There was no one at the scene when police arrived. Police are unsure if the men stabbed each other or were injured by someone else.
Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 791-9800.