Two Women Hospitalized Following Crash in Sanilac County Monday

By jonathan.dent
June 6, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Two Women Hospitalized Following Crash in Sanilac County Monday (MSP)

Two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Sanilac County Monday morning.

According to State Police, around 9:35 a 24-year-old woman from Peck was driving northbound on Todd Road in Buel Township, when she ran a stop sign and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 23-year-old from Croswell.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital. Police say each vehicle also had a juvenile passenger, and they were both treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash is still under investigation.

