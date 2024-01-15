Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash

A crash in Ogemaw County last Friday left two teenagers dead.

Police responded to the crash on Mills Road near Black Road in Richland Township just before 8:00 P.M. where a Chevy Cobalt heading west crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Prescott man, was not hurt in the crash. His eight-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The 17-year-old driver of the Cobalt was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the rear seat was killed at the scene, while the front passenger died of their injuries at the hospital a short time later.

All three occupants in the Cobalt were students at Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools. The crash is under investigation.