WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash

By News Desk
January 15, 2024 2:00AM EST
Share
Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash
(Getty Images)

A crash in Ogemaw County last Friday left two teenagers dead.

Police responded to the crash on Mills Road near Black Road in Richland Township just before 8:00 P.M. where a Chevy Cobalt heading west crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Prescott man, was not hurt in the crash. His eight-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The 17-year-old driver of the Cobalt was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the rear seat was killed at the scene, while the front passenger died of their injuries at the hospital a short time later.

All three occupants in the Cobalt were students at Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools. The crash is under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Arrests Made in Thefts from Genesee, Saginaw Counties
2

Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide
3

Northern Michigan Woman Killed In Mundy Township Crash
4

Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Murder Case
5

Crash in Northern Bay County Sends Teen to Hospital