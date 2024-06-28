WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Two Victims In Separate Genesee County Shootings Identified

By News Desk
June 28, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Police in Flint and Mount Morris Township invetigating separate shootings say they may be related.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Kamari Lindsey was shot and killed in a shootout at a home on Hilton Lane in Beecher, while another 17-year-old boy was critically injured. Police say he is expected to survive. One 18-year-old man was arrested in that incident, though police are still looking for persons of interest.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed on Flint’s north side, in the 1300 block of Banbury Place. The 15-year-old has been identified as Dom Ward. Police have not released the name of the younger victim. No suspect information is available in that case.

Anyone with information about either incident can call the Flint or Mount Morris Township police depatments, or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

