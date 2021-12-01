      Weather Alert

Two Vehicles Crash Near Each Other in Thomas Township

News Desk
Dec 1, 2021 @ 7:40am

Two crashes took place near each other in Thomas Township Tuesday, November 30.

The first occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Gratiot Rd. near Gloucester Rd. Police say a 54-year-old woman rolled her pickup truck, pinning her inside the vehicle. Emergency personnel were able to extract her and sent her to a local hospital with a broken arm. Police say driver fatigue and icy roads contributed to the crash.

Not long after the first crash, a 31-year-old woman attempted to slow down near the crashed pickup but slid off the road into a culvert. She was also taken to a hospital after complaining about chest pains. Speed and slick roads were contributing factors in that crash.

