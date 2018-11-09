Two-Vehicle Saginaw Township Crash Claims Man’s Life

A man is dead following a crash in Saginaw Township Thursday, November 8. The man was headed west on Weiss St. between Greendale and Berberovich around 8:00 p.m. His vehicle crossed the center line, causing an east bound vehicle to swerve. A second vehicle, driven by a woman, was unable to a avoid a collision. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The names of the victims aren’t being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.