On Thursday, September 30, State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Tuscola County’s Fremont Township.
Police say a 57-year-old Vassar man was driving west on Saginaw Rd. around 6:30 p.m. and began to make a left hand turn onto Mertz Rd. The man turned into the path of a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Clifford man, who crashed into the other vehicle.
The Vassar man and his 51-year-old female passenger were taken to an out-of-county hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Clifford man sought his own treatment.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department, the Mayville Area Fire Department and the Mayville Ambulance.