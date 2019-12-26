      Weather Alert

Two Vehicle Christmas Night Crash In Midland County Leaves One Driver Dead

John Hall
Dec 26, 2019 @ 3:19pm

Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one driver dead and another with serious injuries.

Deputies say 47 year old Valerie Mears of Lake had been west bound on West Isabella or M-20 near South Lewis in Greendale Township when her car crossed the center line. She struck an on-coming east bound car head on driven by 22 year old Grace Simsack of Clare.

Mears was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened just after 11:20 PM Christmas night. Simsack is being treated at Mid Michigan Medical Center Midland.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News