      Weather Alert

Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Midland Kitchen Fire

Michael Percha
Jan 22, 2021 @ 8:25am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Fire crews in Midland responded to a house fire Wednesday, January 20 in the 2900 block of Dartmouth.

The report came in around 7:30 p.m. of a person who refused to leave the house. One person was outside the home when crews arrived. Firefighters evacuated the homeowner, who was attempting to put out a kitchen fire extending from a microwave to kitchen cabinets. Firefighters were able to put it out using fire extinguishers.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, though smoke damage was apparent throughout the house. The two occupants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Popular Posts
Suspect in Grocery Store Robberies Arrested in Saginaw Twp
Saginaw County COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Move to Phase 1B
Regional leaders to be honored as Drum Major Award recipients at MLK Celebration
Explore Life on Other Worlds with Midland Center’s Virtual Pass
Saginaw Township Robbery Attempt at Kroger Leads to Arrest
Sports News