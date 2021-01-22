Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Midland Kitchen Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
Fire crews in Midland responded to a house fire Wednesday, January 20 in the 2900 block of Dartmouth.
The report came in around 7:30 p.m. of a person who refused to leave the house. One person was outside the home when crews arrived. Firefighters evacuated the homeowner, who was attempting to put out a kitchen fire extending from a microwave to kitchen cabinets. Firefighters were able to put it out using fire extinguishers.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, though smoke damage was apparent throughout the house. The two occupants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.