Two-time lottery winner credits lucky hairstyle

A lucky lottery player attributed his second big win to his hairstyle.

William Daniels Jr. won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket, Maryland lottery officials said Thursday. He previously won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket in 2015. Daniels had long hair during his first win, but cut it short after his success in 2015.

“Now I can afford a good haircut,” Daniels said at the time.

Recently, he grew his hair out and won the lottery again. He credits his hairstyle, in part, for his latest win.

“I’m going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs,” he said.

On the day of his first win, he bought two scratch-off tickets, according to the lottery. While the first one had no prize, the second one was a lucky winner. Daniels couldn’t believe it and showed the ticket to his mom to make sure he’d won.

“I had a knot in my stomach,” he said at the time.

Daniels, an aircraft assembly worker, used money from his first win to pay back loans from his parents. Some also went toward a new home. In the years since he’s bought a scratch-off ticket every once in a while if he has a few dollars on hand. He bought his latest winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Nottingham.

“When you hit it, you are in disbelief,” Daniels said. “You want to make sure you are not looking at it wrong.”

Daniels has big plans for his new windfall.

“It is going toward paying for my wedding,” he said.