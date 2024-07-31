Two Teens Critically Injured in Saginaw Shooting

Police in Saginaw are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 1:00 A.M. Tuesday in teh 600 block of South Woodbridge Street, when police say an unknown suspect approached a vehicle sitting in a driveway, where the two male victims were. Police say the suspect opened fire on the vehicle, shooting at least 50 rounds. The victims attempted to flee and sped across the street, crashing into a back yard, while police say the shooter continued firing at the vehicle. The passenger was shot at least five times, while the drive was shot in the head, according to police. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

A house in the area was also struck by gunfire, though no one inside was injured. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.