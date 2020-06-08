      Weather Alert

Two Teens Arrested in Tennessee for Saginaw Homicide

Michael Percha
Jun 8, 2020 @ 10:47am
Police in Memphis, Tennessee recently arrested two boys wanted in connection with a murder in Saginaw.

On May 24, 21-year-old Antonio Buford was shot and killed in a vehicle at a Marathon gas station on Court St. Another 21-year-old was also shot but survived.

Police say the boys, ages 15 and 17, were found in a Memphis home by local authorities and a federal fugitive task force. They will be extradited back to Michigan.

Since the teens are juveniles, their names are being withheld.

