Two Teens Arrested in Tennessee for Saginaw Homicide
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Memphis, Tennessee recently arrested two boys wanted in connection with a murder in Saginaw.
On May 24, 21-year-old Antonio Buford was shot and killed in a vehicle at a Marathon gas station on Court St. Another 21-year-old was also shot but survived.
Police say the boys, ages 15 and 17, were found in a Memphis home by local authorities and a federal fugitive task force. They will be extradited back to Michigan.
Since the teens are juveniles, their names are being withheld.