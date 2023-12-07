Two Suspects Arrested after Police Chase Across County Lines

An on-and-off police chase resulted in the arrests of two suspects on Tuesday.

According to Michigan State Police, their Fugitive Team was trying to arrest a 24-year-old man from Saginaw around 11:45 a.m. near Michigan and Union Street in Saginaw. The suspect allegedly rammed an MSP patrol vehicle and fled the traffic stop in a stolen 2021 Ram pickup truck.

Police stopped the chase after a few minutes, but Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop the truck, initiating another chase. That chase ended after a few miles due to safety concerns once again.

Police say the truck was found in the 4500 block of Laporte Road in Midland County after it ran out of gas. The driver and a 35-year-old passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police.

One of the suspects was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered during the arrest. The driver was lodged in the Bay County Jail, while the passenger was taken to the Saginaw County Jail.