Two Suspects Arrested After Armed Robberies in Saginaw

Two suspects were arrested after back-to-back armed robberies in Saginaw on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, the first robbery was reported around 8:45 at the Marathon Gas Station at 3560 Sheridan Avenue. Soon after, a second robbery was reported at the Sunoco Gas Station at 1607 Michigan Avenue.

Police got a description of the suspect vehicle and located the brown Chevy SUV at a third gas station at 2811 South Washington. MSP says troopers pulled the SUV over and arrested a 19-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Saginaw, who matched the description of the suspects.

According to police a search of the vehicle turned up two pistols, one of which was stolen, and suspected crack cocaine. The suspects were lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for armed robbery, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a stolen firearm. No injuries were reported.