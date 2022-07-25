Two State Senate 35th District Candidates Sued for Defamation

Two Republican State Senate contenders for the 35th District are being sued by a former Dow employee for defamation.
Sharon Schram is suing Christian Velasquez for discussing a 2016 gender and disability discrimination lawsuit against Dow Corning Corporation alleging she was illegally forced out of job at the company. The case was settled out of court and included a nondisclosure agreement. Velasquez worked for Dow at the time.
State Representative Annette Glenn criticized Velasquez for his alleged role in the lawsuit in her campaign. The suit claims he responded with words like “half-truths” and “lies” regarding Glenn’s comments. He is being sued for discussing the case consisting of a breach of the NDA.
Glenn is also being sued for defamation, allegedly trying to get the Midland Daily News to do a story on the previous lawsuit, saying Schram was dead, when she is still alive. Schram is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 for emotional distress and humiliation.